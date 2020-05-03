Nettie’s Mercantile selling home decor online for Rockford Rescue Mission

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been awhile since we have been able to shop for fun. One local store is giving people the chance to do just that online–and for a good cause.

Nettie’s Mercantile, located at 625 W State Street in Rockford, will offer curbside pickup on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Monday. Shoppers can view items on the store’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

All proceeds will support the Rockford Rescue Mission.

