SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Commerce Commission has approved the implementation of a new 861 area code to portions of Illinois.

The new area code will overlay on the existing 309 area code when customers request new service or an additional line.

The 309 area code serves all or part of Bureau, Dewitt, Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Knox, Marshall, Mason, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Rock Island, Schuyler, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Whiteside, and Woodford counties. This includes cities and communities such as Bloomington, Canton, Galesburg, Macomb, East Moline, East Peoria, Galesburg, Moline, Normal, Pekin, Peoria, and Rock Island, as well as many other smaller communities.

The commerce commission says telephone customers should know the following key facts about the 861 area code overlay: