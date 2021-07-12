New “A League Of Their Own Series” to shine spotlight on Rockford Peaches

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)- With filming now underway for Amazon Prime’s upcoming “A League Of Their Own” TV series, the Rockford Peaches are set to be thrust into the national spotlight once again.

Renewed interest in the Peaches could provide a boost to some local organizations, like the International Women’s Baseball Center. For the past two years, they’ve been working on bringing a women’s baseball museum and activity center to the area around Beyer Stadium.

“This is going to continue to bring that story, and place Rockford at the heart of it,” said Kat Williams, president of the International Women’s Baseball Center. “I’ve been saying this to anyone who would listen. Rockford needs to be ready, because when this comes out, we need to jump.”

Williams says the project has been gaining steam in recent months. We told you back in January about a fundraiser started by former ballplayer, Maybelle Blair.

“We got a lot of publicity and a lot of donations as a result of that.,” she said.

Williams served as an advisor on the new show, and believes it will keep the ball rolling in the right direction.

“I think this T-V show will do something similar, and I hope it does,” she said.

Tourism leaders think the he series could even draw out-of-towners to the Forest City to visit Beyer Stadium, or see the Peaches exhibit at Midway Village Museum.

“There’s a lot of wonderful things in our community, and places where it tells the story of the Peaches, so I’m sure once you watch the series, you’re going to be interested in learning more about the history of the Rockford Peaches,” said Andrea Cook, Senior Manager of Marketing and Communications with the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

A premiere date for the show has not yet been announced. The International Women’s Baseball Center continues fundraising efforts to try and make the museum a reality. On September 10th, they’re hosting a golf outing at Ingersoll to raise money.