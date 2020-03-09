New bill aims to help food banks limit waste

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers in the nation’s capitol are proposing a safety net to help food banks dumping donations in the garbage. The bill is finding some bipartisan support.

Pennsylvania Senator Patrick Toomey (R) and Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal (D) introduced the bill that would provide food banks with liability insurance. The protections would also apply to grocery stores, schools, and caterers who often give away leftover food.

Many of these institutions hesitate to give extra food away because it is near its expiration date.

The goal is to “get that food donated so that it’s that much more food that goes to needy Americans,” explained Sen. Toomey.

Senator Toomey cleared the air that this wouldn’t result in giving poor quality food to needy Americans.

“It wouldn’t be food that’s gone bad. I mean this is good, healthy, normal food. But sometimes in that context, there are legal issues,” The Senator added. “I think there’s an opportunity for more institutions to give more food to the food banks and the shelters and the soup kitchens that serve needy people, rather than have that food end up in a landfill.”

Senator Blumenthal says that this will increase the number of food donations nationwide and will limit the number of donations food banks have to throw out.

“They should be spared the kind of worry about liability so that they can use food that is donated to them.” said Sen. Blumenthal.

The bill will require the USDA to issue clear label and quality regulations for donated food.

