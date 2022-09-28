(WTVO) — A new proposed bill introduced by Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri would give state officials the right to deport illegal immigrants.

The new bill, called the “Empowering States to Deport Illegal Immigrants Act,” came alongside Hawley’s call to “take the glove off” in addressing the border crisis, according to WSYX.

“If Joe Biden isn’t going to enforce immigration laws why don’t we let the states enforce immigration laws?” Hawley said while appearing on “The Ingraham Angle.” “The State of Texas would love to, the states of Florida, Arizona, they’d love to enforce immigration laws. Let’s them do it, let’s let them secure the border, let’s let them deport illegal immigrants according to our laws,” Hawley continued. “Let’s take the gloves off here, let’s enforce the law, let’s restore order to the border.”

The bill would allow local and state authorities to enforce certain federal immigration laws, meaning they could prosecute those who are in violation. Prosecutors could take legal action against a person who might be illegally in the country, which could result in that person’s deportation, for example.

Hawley and other Republicans have been critical of Biden and Democrats’ border policies, with them repelling many of Trump’s border policies being a target for the criticism. A New York Times report from earlier this month showed that the Biden administration has allowed over 1 million immigrants to enter the country so far. They news outlet called it “a humanitarian challenge and a political flash point,” as the migrants have come from over 150 countries.

Recent data from the U.S. Boarder Patrol showed that the agency is on track to arrest more than 2 million illegal immigrants at the southern boarder by the end of the month. As that is the end of the fiscal year, it would be the first time in history that boarder agents have ever passed that 2 million mark.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is among those who have been critical of Biden’s handling of illegal immigrants, saying that his recent bussing of migrants is happening since “[President Joe] Biden refuses to do his job.”

“President Biden’s inaction at our southern border continues putting the lives of Texans—and Americans—at risk and is overwhelming our communities,” Governor Abbott said. “To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, D.C. and New York City as an additional drop-off location.”

Mark Morgan, former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said that the best fix for the boarder would be to return to Trump’s policies.