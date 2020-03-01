New business means new jobs in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two hiring events over the weekend mean more jobs in Rockford.

Construction is wrapping up at the Embassy Suits and Hotel Conference Center, 416 S Main Street. The business is looking for new hires to open up the hotel this summer. They held a job fair on Saturday.

The general manager for the hotel, Fred Delarosa said they are looking to fill up to 80 positions currently and then will be adding another 120 employees in April before they open shop.

“We want to get everybody from the Rockford community. We’re looking for anywhere from dishwashers all the way up to restaurant manangers, banquet managers, banquer servers. Just a whole gamut of food and beverage positions,” Delarosa explained.

People of all ages are looking forward to the new opportunity and the experience.

“It’s better that we get a chance to get part time jobs for ourselves as high school students,” 16-year-old Ollie Allen told us.

Delarosa mentioned that their new hires don’t necessarily need any specific experience.

“We’ve had teenagers, we’ve had seniors looking for part-time jobs just to fill some time. It’s really been an awesome turnout. People of all ages,” he explanied.

Embassy Suits will host two more job fairs on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Hurricane Harbor Rockford is hotsting a job fair on Sunday from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Tebala Event Center, 7910 Newburg Road, Rockford, Il.

