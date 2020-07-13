New cannabis dispensary in South Beloit means more tax dollars

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday was grand opening day for another Stateline marijuana dispensary opening in South Beloit. Even those with no interest in pot, will still cultivate the benefits.

“It’s an ideal area we’re excited this is an opportunity,” said South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl.

Just a few minutes away from the Illinois-Wisconsin border, Sunnyside Dispensary opened up a new location in South Beloit. Located near Highway 75 and Interstate 90, South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl believes it will lead to a business boom for the area.

“We value jobs we value revenue,” the mayor explained.

He also says that homeowners that have no interest in recreational marijuana will still reap the benefits of the new dispensary.

“We know about the benefit it will have for the homeowner in terms of easing that property tax,” Mayor Rehl said.

“You just have to drive through South Beloit and your bumpy ride will tell you that one of our primary needs are roads and anything that has to do with transportation,” the mayor added.

The site has about three dozen employees.

