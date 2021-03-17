New challenger for Adam Kinzinger

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Leona Di Amore has announced her candidacy in the 16th Congressional District in 2022 election.

Di Amore owns Holistic Health Offices in Naperville.

She describes herself as providing, “chiropractic care to patients seeking relief from chronic pain, improved mental and neurological health, increased muscle strength, flexibility and range of motion and overall improved immune function.”

Dr. Di Amore is a Navy Veteran. She served with Special Operations Navy Divers (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) as a Medic for 5 years.

She says one of her most notable accomplishments was being awarded The American Red Cross “Heroes Award” in 2018 for life-saving efforts she performed while visiting Austin, TX.

Dr. Di Amore and her husband, Bob, live in Channahon, IL. She is a mother of two adult children.

Campaign website lovewins2022.com at launch did not list any policy positions or which party, if any, she is running under.

Di Amore has not yet registered and filed a financial report with the Federal Election Commission for the 2022 election. Current candidates for the Illinois 16th Congressional District which have filed include Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) running for re-election along with Gene Koprowski (R), Catalina Lauf (R), Jack Lombardi (R) and Marsha Virginia Williams (D).