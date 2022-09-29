(WXIN) – For the first time in a decade, the M&M’s lineup is expanding.

Fans can now welcome Purple, the candy’s first female peanut character, into the fold.

According to candymaker Mars, Incorporated, Purple is intended to “represent acceptance and inclusivity.”

“Keen self-awareness, authenticity and confidence are the driving forces behind Purple’s charm and quirky nature,” the company says. “She joins the legendary cast of M&M’s characters, who recently were given a refresh with updated looks and more nuanced personalities in January.”

Described as a permanent addition to the character lineup, Purple is featured in a new music video and single called “I’m Just Gonna Be Me.”

The musical collaboration features the rest of the M&M’s crew along with saxophonist Grace Kelly, dance and choreography masters Devin Santiago and Colo Cag, and opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of the track will go toward Sing for Hope, a nonprofit that “harnesses the power of the arts to bring hope, connection and purpose to millions of people around the world through music,” the company said.

Purple joins an M&M’s lineup that already includes Red, Orange, Brown, Blue, Green and of course Yellow — her fellow peanut M&M.