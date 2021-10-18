New Chicago Police memo says officers who don’t comply with the city’s vaccine mandate could be fired

A Chicago police officer wears a blue and black band on her badge as she walks into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to attend the bond hearings for two brothers charged after the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 in Chicago. French, 29, was fatally shot and her partner was critically wounded in West Englewood while in the line of duty Saturday. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is threatening to put Chicago police officers on a “no pay” status if they haven’t complied with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

City officers had until midnight Friday to submit their vaccination status.

A CPD memo went out to Chicago police alerting officers that they could face being fired if they don’t comply with the city’s vaccination policy. It also stated that members who retire while under disciplinary investigation may be denied retirement credentials.

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara met with officers Sunday night at FOP headquarters in the West Loop. No word yet of what was decided.

Sunday night, the FOP posted a photo of Mayor Lightfoot celebrating the championship win for the Chicago Sky while not wearing a mask. The caption read, “still think this is about Covid or public health? This mayor is a complete and utter joke. She is plain and simple union busting.

In the meantime, the mayor has restricted time off for officers.

There are concerns as many as half of the department’s officers may not comply with the mandate.