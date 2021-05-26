New Chicago Police foot pursuit policy prevents officers from chasing suspects for minor offenses

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Beginning June 11th, Chicago Police Officers will be forbidden from engaging in foot pursuits if a suspect does not pose an obvious threat to the community.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers will not chase suspects for misdemeanors or traffic offenses, or if the “immediate need to apprehend the suspect is not worth the risk to responding officers, the public or the subject.”

Foot pursuits will be subject to an after-action review, police said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for reform of the city’s foot-pursuit policy after the death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in March.

Toledo was shot by a police officer after a foot chase. In video footage of the shooting, Toledo appeared to have dropped a gun and raised his hands just before a Chicago police officer fatally shot him.

Toledo’s shooting inspired numerous protests throughout Chicago.

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police responded by saying, “Well, policing in Chicago is gone. No more foot chases.”