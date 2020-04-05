New data shows peoples’ cell phone habits are changing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — T-Mobile President of technology tweeted a video explaining how peoples’ cell phone habits have changed.

The video explains spikes in network traffic over the past few weeks, as more people began quarantining across the country.

This means more kids are being homeschooled and the use of educational tools like Google Classroom and Khan Academy has doubled up to 135%. It also means more people are working from home collaboration tools are up to 87% percent. Traffic on food delivery apps have gone up 23%.

“This all goes to show how critical connectivity is during this challenging time. I know a lot of you are relying on the network to keep you connected to work, school and most importantly family. That is a responsibility my team takes very seriously,” said Neville Ray, T-Mobile President of Technology.

Ray added that people are passing the time with video-games too- with traffic up by 85%.