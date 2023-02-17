URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — When we talk about domestic violence, we usually think of ways to help the victim. But a new helpline is aiming to correct the issue before it starts.

A Call for Change is a first-of-its-kind service. Abusers and worried family members and friends can call to talk with trained responders. They can learn about what domestic violence is, if it’s happening, and how to correct it.

“There are a lot of people that don’t know they’re in abusive situations and so to be able to have people that can broadly define what domestic violence is hopefully will keep our community safer and help people make informed decisions for themselves,” said Micaela Lennon, Cognition Works Administrator

The hotline also directs abusers to partner abuse intervention programs like Cognition Works. Lennon says this hotline is similar to having an alcoholics anonymous sponsor. It could hold them accountable and guide them in the right direction.

People in need of this help can call the helpline at 877-898-3411.