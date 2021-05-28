New exhibits at Rockford’s Memorial Hall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford’s Memorial Hall will highlight new exhibits for Memorial Day 2021.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, curator Leanne Wright updated a number of exhibits.

The new featured exhibit is called “The 74th Illinois Infantry and its Leaders – Lt. Col James Kerr and Major Elias Cosper”.

It includes original post records of the Veterans of the 74th, written by the Veterans about their time in the Civil War.

The exhibit also include Lt. Col James Kerr’s Civil War sword. It was donated from the Swedish Historical Society.

Also, featured is Maj. Cosper’s Civil War 1851 Colt Navy pistol and holster. Those items were donated by Major Elias Cosper’s Great-Great Grandson, Doug Copser.

Other new exhibits include, “Korean War Veterans” Joseph Myers and Charles Herman Swenson, plus “The Van Duzer Family.” The “The Van Duzer Family” exhibit includes items from the forming of World War I Veterans of American Barracks 48 and more.

The mission of Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum is to preserve, display, and share the artifacts of Rockford and Winnebago County Veterans who served in all branches of the military. Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum does this through outreach, exhibits, lectures, and other educational opportunities to visitors.