New furniture store coming to CherryVale Mall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall announced that a new furniture store, Galleria Furniture & Mattress, is set to open Thursday, July 1st.

The furniture store will occupy the lower level at the west end of the property, near Barnes & Noble. The space had previously been occupied by a two-story Choice Furniture store.

Galleria Furniture & Mattress will offer a full line of brand-name furniture, including Ashley, Coaster Fine Furniture, Elements, New Classic, Jackson, Simmons, Lane, and more. The store will carry a selection of mattresses, accessories, entertainment units, and patio living room, bedroom, dining room, and home office furniture.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Galleria Furniture to CherryVale and the Rockford region,” said Mark Peterson, General Manager at CherryVale Mall. “We’ve seen a noticeable uptick in traffic and sales as consumer confidence increases,” shared Peterson. “The demand for retail space is growing and we’re looking forward to announcing more national, regional, and local store openings in the coming months.”

The store will celebrate its Grand Opening at 1 p.m. on Thursday.