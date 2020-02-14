New furniture store holds grand opening in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A company with locations across the country is opening its first store in Rockford.

The building previously used as Choice Furniture at 199 Deane Drive is now back in use.

Bob’s Discount Furniture hosted a grand opening Thursday in Rockford.

“You’re never going to have a better shopping experience.” Store Manager Jim Colicino said.

The event included Bob’s donating $2,500 to both Auburn High School and K-Fact.

K-Fact mentors undeserved girls in the community.

The Rockford location will mark the company’s 126th store.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

