LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVO) — A Gen Z employee says she is “shocked” by the 9-to-5 schedule of her first full-time job, saying her job is “rewarding” but “difficult” because it “takes up most of my life.”

“How can I make sure I’m eating well and seeing my friends and taking time for my hobbies? How am I supposed to fit my whole life into a 9-to-5 work schedule?” asked 23-year-old Piper Hansen, in an essay published on Business Insider.

Hansen complained that she barely had time to walk her dog and make dinner before it would be dark upon returning home from work.

“There’s only time to work and go home to rest before work starts again – it’s wild,” she said. “That’s not how humans are supposed to live.”

She explained that she likes her job, but “I wish there were more options for schedules that are conducive to actually having a life outside of work. I don’t want my next 45 years to be the same as these last few months of going to work.”

Hansen concluded that she doesn’t know “if a full time in-person job will be my future for the rest of my career. I want to be able to have a more flexible life, where I can maybe go into the office for a morning meeting, then have lunch at home, and some time to run errands in the afternoon. I want to be able to work remotely more.”