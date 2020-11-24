New grant expands Rockford Family Peace Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A grant given to the City of Rockford will help domestic violence survivors get back on their feet.

The grant is for over $630,000 and was awarded by the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority. Funding will allow the Family Peace Center to hire 8 new employees.

This will triple the size of the current staff. Organizers say domestic violence is a life-long journey for many survivors.

“Before those crimes ever happen to them, they come into situations with trauma that they’ve already experienced. So, this initiative is really to identify those additional traumas so that when the client and case manager are identifying a case plan, they can really address those needs so that we’re targeting the whole person,” said Jennifer Cacciapaglia, the manager for the Mayor’s Office of Domestic & Human Trafficking Prevention.

Funding will also provide individual and group therapy. The grant runs through November 2023.

