New gym opens, already fundraising for Oregon High School

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) – A new Stateline gym is supporting Oregon High School before it even opened.

Reign XT hosted a grand opening Saturday. It featured free energy drinks, music, and a burpee contest. The contest helped raise money for Oregon High School.

Employees told us the gym focuses on high intensity activity and offers coaching and group classes for members at levels across the board.

“If you haven’t had a lot of experience in the gym, they will train you,” said the gym’s videographer, Connor McCullough. “They will train you. They will help you with your mentality, your diet, [and] all of these amazing things that are so difficult to figure out when they first starting going to the gym.”

Reign XT hoped to raise $1,000 for the school.