(WTVO) — Two new Illinois laws surrounding leave taken from work will go into effect on Jan. 1.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Family Bereavement Act in June. It provides up to 10 days unpaid leave to mourn the loss of a family member.

“An employer may require reasonable documentation,” the law states. “Documentation may include a death certificate, a published obituary, or written verification of death, burial, or memorial services from a mortuary, funeral home, burial society, crematorium, religious institution, or government agency.”

If bereavement involves the death of more than one child in a 12-month period, an employee is entitled to up to 6 weeks of leave during that 12-month period.

The law does not create a right for an employee to take unpaid leave that exceeds the unpaid leave time allowed under, or is in addition to the unpaid leave time permitted by, the federal Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993, the statute says.

Another new law provides 10 days of unpaid leave to workers because of miscarriage, adoption issues or a still birth.

“Illinoisans should have time to mourn and heal after an unimaginable loss like a miscarriage or stillbirth,” Pritzker said. “There are no words to erase such immense grief, but today, we take action to ensure that our residents are given the support and grace they deserve.”

Minimum wage in Illinois will also increase in 2023, going to from $12 to $13 per hour. The bump is part of Pritzker’s 2019 plan to increase that state’s minimum wage in stages to $15 by 2025.

“Illinois workers deserve a minimum wage that keeps up with the rising living costs,” Pritzker said. Starting January 1, minimum wage workers will get a raise, and businesses will continue receiving tax credits for providing their workforce with a living wage.”