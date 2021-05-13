New Illinois bill would allow trans and non-binary persons to change birth certificate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new initiative in Illinois would allow transgender and non-binary residents to change the sex designation on their birth certificate.

House Bill 9 proposed by Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview) passed committee Wednesday.

“Unnecessary barriers to changing sex on a birth certificate can push marginalized communities further into the margins,” Senator Fine said. “An individual who identifies as female, male or gender nonconforming should be able to have their gender reflected on their birth certificate as easily as they do on their driver’s license.”

The measure would make it easier for individuals who don’t identify with the sex on their birth certificate or who are intersex to change their original birth certificate by removing the requirement for a note from a medical professional.

Eligibility for fee waivers for new birth certificates would also be expanded under this legislation to include individuals who are homeless, released from the Department of Corrections or in a domestic violence shelter.

“Having access to a birth certificate that properly reflects your identity is the first step to proper identification for everyday activities,” Senator Fine said. “An individual stating their gender identity or that they are intersex should be more than enough for that change to be reflected on their birth certificate.”

The bill now heads to the full Senate.