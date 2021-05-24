New Illinois district map pits GOP members against each other

(WTVO) — The Illinois House and Senate plan to approve new political maps before next Monday.

Democrats unveiled the first sketches of the new map lines on Friday night.

Several districts were drawn to pit incumbent republicans against each other in the upcoming election. Now that Republicans have had a chance to review the new lines over the weekend, they claim they still don’t have enough information about the voters who live inside those district lines.

“We don’t even know if the districts contain the right population to be able to be drawn correctly. It’s I think it speaks volumes that the majority continues to refuse to answer questions about the data. It’s a mockery of the process,” said Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield).

The public will have a chance to weigh in virtually and in person at four committee hearings this week.