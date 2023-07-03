SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed a new law that allows hotels in Illinois to remove unruly guests.

The new law lets hotel managers remove customers over troubling behavior or to maintain a safe working environment, according to The Center Square. Prior law in Illinois allowed hotel operators to remove customers who were verbally abusive to staff.

Chip Rodgers, the president of the American Hotel and Lodging Association, said the organization has been pushing for nationwide legislation, known as the “Be Nice Bill.”

“Hotel employees should not have to put up with that, so we do put the health and safety and well-being of the hotel employee first,” Rogers said.

The law, signed on Friday, does not apply to people who live in hotels, and hotels cannot remove guests during severe weather warnings.