SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – An Illinois bill signed into law is designed to help mothers who suffered sexual abuse during childbirth at the hands of their doctor.

Illinois State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) said introduced SB 3163 on Jan. 12, 2022.

The bill amends the state’s Vital Records Act by allowing parents or an adult-age child to remove a physician’s name from a copy of said child’s birth certificate.

In Illinois, the short-form birth certificate does not include the physician’s name. However, the doctor’s name is present on the long-form certificate.

“When giving birth, women trust their physician to offer support, guidance, and encouragement on one of the happiest, most memorable days of her life,” Crowe said. “Unfortunately, there are several cases where mothers endure sexual assault and abuse in the process, and this law works to remove the disgraced physician’s name from a copy of the child’s birth certificate.”

Crowe said this bill will provide “a small sense of relief” for mothers by giving them a birth certificate “free from shame” in their recovery process.

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed SB 3163 into law on May 13, 2022. It goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.