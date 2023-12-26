2023 has seen progress in raising awareness about the opioid epidemic, but there is still work to be done. While we can’t get fentanyl off the streets, we can be educated and prepared.

In 2024, new legislation will require pharmacists to sell fentanyl test strips over the counter.

“Illinois is doing an excellent job of being proactive,” said Brooke McKearn, prevention specialist for Vivent Health. “This is going to be a huge passage of right for Illinois to make sure that everybody that uses substances will have the power and the ability to know whether there’s fentanyl in their product or not.”

The law is another way to make access to the testing strips more readily available. No substance is guaranteed to be safe unless it is from a pharmacy.

Also in the new year, music venues must have staff trained in administering Narcan.

“That’s huge. I would like to see that at Summerfest and Lollapalooza. I would like to see that everywhere in public that there is an AED, there should be Narcan because that’s how prevalent it is for opioid overdoses,” said McKearn.

Kids and young adults are especially at risk of taking a pill from a friend and trusting that it is safe. Concerts and festivals are often a time to experiment.

“We have some people that say, I don’t plan on using, but I know that some friends might or there might be things there or I went last year and I saw this. Somebody has Narcan,” said McKearn.

Education is crucial and it’s starting to be implemented in health curriculum. Narcan administration is being called “the new CPR.” Getting trained is a quick process and anyone can carry it with them just in case.

“Just carry it and hopefully you’ll never have to use it,” said McKearn. “And if you do, then you know what? Thank you for saving a life.”

The fentanyl test strips legislation will take place on January 1. Having Narcan-trained staff at music venues takes effect June 1.