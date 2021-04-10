New Illinois online sports betters will have to register in-person after Pritzker change

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — If you want to bet on sports, you will now have to register in person.

People who live in Illinois and want to register for a specific app have to sign up at that sportsbook’s casino partner.

New users wanting to sign up for Fan Duel will have to visit their location in Collinsville. For Draft Kings, you must visit Casino Queen in East Saint Louis.

Governor Pritzker rolled back a COVID measure that allowed people to register remotely for the apps.

The sports betting law that passed in 2019 requires people to go to casinos for the signup process, but Pritzker changed the rule to keep people distanced due to COVID.

The new guidelines only impact new users signing up; current users will not see any changes.