New Illinois Region 4 coronavirus mitigation measures begin Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – More coronavirus mitigation measures will be implemented in the Metro East beginning Tuesday, August 18 as the region passes an eight percent test positivity rate.

Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) made the announcement Sunday afternoon. The new measures will be in effect for two weeks beginning on August 18. If coronavirus data does not improve within that timeframe IDPH said more restrictive measures will be put in place.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have made it clear that neither arbitrary dates on a calendar nor political pressure will dictate Illinois’ efforts to protect our people. If the data shows we need to go backwards in our reopening, I won’t hesitate to tighten restrictions to protect our collective health,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

With the Metro East region now surpassing an 8% positivity rate for three consecutive days – a trend I've made clear would trigger stricter mitigations – @IDPH and I are announcing new efforts to slow the spread of covid-19.



The additional measures include:

Meetings, social events, and other gatherings are now limited to the lesser of 25 individuals or 25 percent of overall room capacity

All bars, restaurants, gaming facilities, and casinos will close at 11 pm, matching the newly imposed closing times for St. Louis

All reception halls closed

Party buses not allowed to operate

Reservations required for each party at restaurants and bars, and no congregating indoors or outdoors

Indoor tables reduced to six people or less

No dancing indoors

Removal of bar stools at bars to help prevent congregating

Tables should continue to be six feet apart



For more information on the new measures for businesses and industries visit the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) website.