New Illinois Sex Education bill heads to Gov. Pritzker’s desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill is heading to the governor’s desk that would change the Illinois Sex Education curriculum.

House members passed the legislation on Saturday. The policy scales different Sex-Ed concepts to different grades. For example, starting in second-grade students would learn to define consent, gender identity, and other topics.

Republicans debated strongly against the bill. Democrats say it provides young people with information and skills to be safe and healthy.

“To be honest, as a parent, I’ve been teaching my kids consent since the day they were born. ‘Can I give you a hug?’ Is it OK if I give you a hug?’ That’s what consent means,” said Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago).

“To provide no exemption for religious or private schools who still wish to educate their students about sexual health is outrageous. There is insufficient flexibility for local schools to make local decisions,” argued Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport).

The bill passed 60 to 48.