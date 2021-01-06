New ordinance in Rockford gives contract priority for local businesses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday night, Rockford aldermen passed a new ordinance aimed at keeping local based workers in Rockford. A local contractor tells us this would have helped in the past and hopefully in the future.

“We do think it’s important, as best we can, to contract with local businesses,” said Rockford’s Legal Director Nicholas Meyer.

City of Rockford Legal Director Nicholas Meyer says the new ordinance passed will give companies from Winnebago, Boone, Stephenson, and Ogle counties a better chance of being awarded city contracts.

“You want to do what you can to keep those tax dollars local,” Meyer explained.

In the past, city work has been awarded to the lowest qualified bidder, regardless of where the company was located. Under the new ordinance, local contractors can opt-in to a downward adjustment of 5% when they submit a bid to the city.

If an out-of-town company submits the cheapest price, but the adjustment means the local company would have a lower bid, the adjustment would be automatically applied.

“When we are all out bidding, it’s pretty competitive. So with the competitive numbers, we’re all in the same ballpark, and it’s sometimes just that little bit you’re off by,” explained LCU Properties CEO Bryan Amezquita.

Amezquita is running against Kevin Frost for the 4th Ward Alderman seat later this year. He says his company has done landscape work and snow removal for the city in the past, but would’ve been awarded even more contracts under the new system.

“Last year, we actually had a few bids that we put in, and we were so close to getting them. So our numbers were right there- if we would’ve had that 5% decrease, we would’ve definitely picked up a few. So this is something that would’ve helped us in the past, and something that hopefully helps us in the future,” Amezquita said.

No bid will be adjusted by more than $20,000. Meyer says the goal is to support local businesses while maintaining a competitive contracting process.

“We still have an obligation to be good fiscal stewards of our tax dollars. So, we think we’ve struck the right balance with our ordinance here,” Meyer concluded.

