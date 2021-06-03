New owner takes charge of Rock Cut State Park boat rental and concessions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford outdoor retailer and outfitter Rocktown Adventures now owns Rock Cut State Park Concessions and Rentals.

The team will also run the park’s outdoor store, Lone Rock Cafe, camp store, and Olson Lake Beach.

Rockton Adventures’ general manager Kevin Versino says the plan is to add to the legacy the prior owners are leaving behind, and find new ways to attract visitors from beyond the Stateline.

“How can we drive visitation? How can we drive further investment? How can we drive people to move here and set up businesses, so on and so forth? And, we’re using outdoor recreation with Rocktown Adventures and now adding to that by adding Rock Cut State Park,” Versino said.

The new owners plan to expand classes and programs for kayaking, paddle boarding and yoga.