New partnership donates nearly 2,000 gallons of milk to local food pantries

(WTVO) — The County Farm Bureaus in Northwest Illinois and Illinois Farm Bureau are donating $5,000 to area food pantries. The money will go to Northern Illinois Food Bank and the River Bend Food Bank.

The money will be used to purchase over 1,900 gallons of milk.

“In this time of great uncertainty, we are proud to join together as farmers to donate delicious, nutritious milk to our neighbors who need it the most by teaming up with our local food banks,” said John Mitchell, local dairy farmer and Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau interim president.

More than 30 local food pantries will benefit from the donation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

