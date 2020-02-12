New Poll: Illinoisans losing trust in public schools

(WTVO) — A new poll shows Illinoisans believe the state’s public schools are not performing well.



The study is from a bipartisan report released by the Illinois Education Association. The poll also reveals Illinois residents think teachers are paid too little, and many would not advise family members to become educators.

The IEA says Illinoisans say that fixing public schools is more important than reducing crime, balancing the state budget, and lowering taxes.

