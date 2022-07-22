SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Nexstar) – Support for the current governor is sagging from earlier this year, suggests the first poll after the June 28 primary.

According to a poll released Friday by Chicago-based polling company Victory Research, Governor J.B. Pritzker fell below 50% approval while leading against Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey by nearly 10%.

The poll found that 48.9% of respondents said they would vote for Pritzker, while 39.0% said Bailey had their vote.

The poll also found that 47.3% of respondents said Pritzker deserved a second term. Victory Research previously found in January 51.7% said Governor Pritzker deserved a second term.

Bailey is competitive with Pritzker in several regions of the state. Pritzker leads Bailey in the city of Chicago by 61 points and in suburban Cook County by seven points. Bailey is ahead of Pritzker in the collar counties by three points, northwest Illinois by seven points, central Illinois by 12 points, and southern Illinois by 18 points.

The link to the full results to both questions of “If the election was held today, who would you vote for?” and “Does Governor J.B. Pritzker deserve another term?” can be found here.