New proposal in Illinois would protect sexual assault survivors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) _- Local lawmakers say sexual assault survivors should get more protection. That would happen if the attacker is criminally convicted of sexual assault.

Under Illinois law, sexual assault survivors are forced to see their assailants in court every two years to renew ‘no contact’ orders.

“Survivors of sexual assault are forced to live day in and day out with their trauma,” Sen. Steve Stadelman said. “The least we can do is not make them relive it.”

Senate Bill 2277 passed the Illinois Senate Criminal Law Committee with a vote of 10-0 and now heads to the Senate Floor for further consideration.