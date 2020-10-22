BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — A new report is shedding light on the local economic impact if the Byron Nuclear Power Generating Station shuts down.
Northern Illinois University released the analysis. According to the report, the direct, indirect, and induced impacts would result in the loss of over 2,300 jobs.
The study estimates the total contribution of the plant to the Ogle County economy is more than 15% of the county’s GDP.
Exelon Generation announced in August it would retire Byron.
We’ve reported on a number of efforts to avoid the shutdown. That includes former NFL player Sean Considine offering his support to keep the power plant running.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Exploring the rich athletics history of Beloit College as it marks 100 years in the MWC
- Fourth grader in New Mexico forced to walk to school for internet
- New report says Byron power plant shutdown would cost over 2,300 jobs
- Rockford applying for new bike path grant, but not all residents are on board
- Russia and Iran made ‘desperate attempts’ to interfere with election, US officials say
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!