Rockford’s new Amazon distribution center at 5266 Baxter Road is expected to create 300 local jobs. PHOTO: JIM HAGERTY

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Rockford Amazon distribution center avoided landing on the company’s list of facilities it will either close or delay.

That means the online retail giant’s plans to open the 141,000 square-foot facility at 5266 Baxter Road is still on track.

Local officials who announced the project last year say Amazon will have the distribution center up and running as soon as it takes care of one final item on the punch list.

“They are waiting for electric vehicles,” said Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli, referring to the fleet of vans Amazon drivers will use to transport goods from the facility.

The news comes days after Amazon announced it was closing or delaying at least 40 projects across the county. That list has now grown to nearly 70, including Illinois sites in Crystal Lake, Hoffman Estates, and Huntley.

Amazon did not cite specific reasons for nixing certain projects, but said it is common for plans to evolve.

“Amazon is a dynamic business and we are constantly exploring new locations,” company spokesperson Alison Carroll said in an email to Eyewitness News. “We weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve customers. We have dozens of fulfillment centers, sortation centers and delivery stations under construction and evolving around the world. It’s common for us to explore multiple locations simultaneously and make adjustments based on needs across the network.”

Rockford’s new distribution center is expected to create 300 local jobs. An opening date has not been announced.

The $25 million facility is not Amazon’s first investment in the city. The company has an air hub at the Chicago Rockford International Airport it uses to serve distribution centers in Aurora, Joliet, and Wisconsin.

Amazon also operates a distribution center at the former Berger’s/Bon-Ton warehouse at 4650 Shepherd Trail in Rockford.