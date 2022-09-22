ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration says it wants technology installed in every car that would detect if a person is intoxicated before it would let them drive.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed a bill that would require Passive Alcohol Detection Systems be installed in all new vehicles by 2026.

The legislation doesn’t specify the technology, only that it must “passively monitor” a driver to determine if they are impaired.

NHTSA said this week that roadway deaths in the U.S. are at crisis levels. Nearly 43,000 people were killed last year, the greatest number in 16 years, as Americans returned to roads after pandemic stay-at-home orders.

Early estimates show fatalities rising again through the first half of this year, but they declined from April through June, which authorities are hoping is a trend.

The agency and a group of 16 automakers have been jointly funding research on alcohol monitoring since 2008, forming a group called Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety.

The group has hired a Swedish company to research technology that would automatically test a driver’s breath for alcohol and stop a vehicle from moving if the driver is impaired, said Jake McCook, spokesman for the group. The driver wouldn’t have to blow into a tube, and a sensor would check the driver’s breath, McCook said.

Another company is working on light technology that could test for blood alcohol in a person’s finger, he said. Breath technology could be ready by the end of 2024, while the touch technology would come about a year later.

Once the technology is ready, it will take years for it to be in most of the roughly 280 million vehicles on U.S. roads.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.