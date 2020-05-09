Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens to “glow for graduates” to recognize Class of 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens in Rockford will be lighting up in different colors to honor local graduates, whose senior year was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Park District says each night they will light up specific colors for one local institution. The school, college, or university featured each night will also be recognized on the marquee. The display will light up at dusk and stay on throughout the night, giving students and families plenty of time to stop by to enjoy.

“Please play it safe in the parks and avoid big group gatherings. Remember! Illinois residents are required to wear a mask or face covering in public places however masks are not needed outside in parks, as long social distancing of six feet or more is maintained,” The Park District added in their announcement.

Below is the full schedule:

