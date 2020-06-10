Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens will ‘blackout’ on Juneteenth to stand against racism

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens will enact a special blackout on June 19th. Officials say the NCG marquee will not be lit along with any other extra light fixtures.

During Tuesday’s Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners meeting, the Park Board issued a statement against racism and injustice.

Board President Scott Olson read the following:

We stand against racism. Black lives matter to us. We stand with all who raise their voices to condemn racism and inequality. We encourage everyone to listen, learn, respect, and stand alongside those who are standing for equality for everyone within our community, throughout the state of Illinois, our country, and our world.

As an organization, the Rockford Park District prioritizes the importance of embracing and welcoming people of diverse backgrounds as a critical part of fostering a relevant park system and a vibrant community. We believe that the countless contributions of the black community to the academic, athletic, artistic, civic, and economic successes of our community and the world as a whole must be recognized, supported, and applauded. We stand with our black team members who continue to dedicate their lives to serving others, to develop future leaders of tomorrow, and to unite our diverse community through the common love of play.

The Rockford Park District is committed to ensuring the right of every citizen to enjoy life, to experience equality, and to live free from discrimination in a more inclusive and just society.

“The Rockford Park District will not stand for any form of racism, and as a member of the District’s Equity Committee, I know a big focus of our group will be diversifying the organization and advancing the District’s focus on being a more culturally inclusive organization,” said Board President Scott Olson. The Rockford Park District will continue to focus on identifying recreational needs, removing participation barriers to recreational services, and strengthening relationships with the black community.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

