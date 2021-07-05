Nick Offerman cast as Rockford Peaches coach in new Amazon series

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nick Offerman is set to play the coach of the Rockford Peaches all-women’s baseball team in an upcoming Amazon series.

Offerman, a favorite on “Parks and Recreation,” will play Casey “Dove” Porter, an ex-Cubs pitcher who’s brought in to coach the team, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series sees Offerman playing a variation on the part of Jimmy Dugan, who was portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1992 film.

Amazon’s “A League of Their Own” stars Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, and Melanie Field.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the new version is being described not as a remake but as a modern look at the story that will explore themes of “race and sexuality as it follows a new ensemble of women carving out their own paths in the league and outside of it.”

“Mozart in the Jungle’s” Will Graham and “Broad City’s” Abbi Jacobson will co-write and executive produce.

The story of the Rockford Peaches team was made into a feature film in 1992, starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis. The film tells the story of a baseball team made up of women when the male players were called away to fight in World War II. The feature was produced for $40 million and went on to gross $132 million world wide.

This is the second time the story has been adapted to television. In 1993, CBS tried a sitcom that starred Megan Cavanagh and Tracy Reiner, who appeared in the film production. The series was pulled after three episodes.