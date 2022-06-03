ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nicor is raising its rates again for the 2nd month in a row, the utility announced on Friday.

Nicor’s per therm natural gas cost in June will be $1.24, an increase from $1.11 in May.

Nicor says the increase is due to an increased price of natural gas across the United States, caused by weather patterns, market conditions, and “escalating geopolitical events.”

Nicor says it does not make a profit on the sale of natural gas. “Since April, the price that Nicor Gas pays for natural gas has more than doubled,” the company said.

The gas utility said assistance is available to some customers via a $1 million fund through the Salvation Army’s Shield of Caring program.