MADISON, W.Va. (WTVO) — A sports promoter in West Virginia is under scrutiny after announcing two young children will fight in a boxing event.

Nine-year-olds Mason “The Viper” Maynard from Kentucky and Landon “Pitbull” Vandyke from Virginia are set to fight as part of the “Boone County Brawl” boxing event.

“Two youngsters stepping into the ring for the first time ever. This bout will be at a 68lb max and both kids are 9 years old making their boxing debut,” said fight promoter Chill Boxing in an event announcement. “We are so proud of the young fighters that have the courage to step in the ring and these bouts are some of the most exciting matches you’ll see.”

The fight is sanctioned by USA Boxing, according to the promoter. However, that hasn’t stopped concerns about the children’s safety.

The fight is scheduled for August 19 in Madison, West Virginia.