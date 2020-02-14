Nintendo to open pop-up gaming lounge at Chicago airport

(WTVO) The next time you fly the friendly skies, Nintendo wants to enhance your experience.

The gaming company will offer free pop-up lounges that has comfortable seating, charging stations for phones, and video games (of course!).

YOu’ll have to go through security in order to try it out.

A lounge will open up at O’Hare starting Monday. They will also be avaliable at airports in Seattle and Washington D.C.

