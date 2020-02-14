Nintendo to open pop-up gaming lounge at Chicago airport

News
Posted: / Updated:

via mgnonline.com

(WTVO) The next time you fly the friendly skies, Nintendo wants to enhance your experience.

The gaming company will offer free pop-up lounges that has comfortable seating, charging stations for phones, and video games (of course!).

YOu’ll have to go through security in order to try it out.

A lounge will open up at O’Hare starting Monday. They will also be avaliable at airports in Seattle and Washington D.C.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories