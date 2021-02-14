NIU campus honors shooting victims, 13 years later

News
Posted: / Updated:

DEKALB , Ill. (AP/WTVO) – Northern Illinois University is reflecting on the tragic shooting that occurred 13 years ago on Sunday, as part of the ‘Forward, Together Forward‘ program.

The campus will observe a moment of reflection to remember the lives of five students outside Coe Hall, where the tragedy took place. The bells rang out five times for the five victims at 3:06 p.m.

The five victims are listed below:

Ryanne Mace, age 19, from Carpentersville.

Daniel Parmenter, 20, from Westchester.

Julianna Gehant, 32, from Mendota.

Catalina Garcia, 20, from Cicero.

Gayle Dubowski, 20, from Carol Stream.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories