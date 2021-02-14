NIU campus honors shooting victims, 13 years later

DEKALB , Ill. (AP/WTVO) – Northern Illinois University is reflecting on the tragic shooting that occurred 13 years ago on Sunday, as part of the ‘Forward, Together Forward‘ program.
The campus will observe a moment of reflection to remember the lives of five students outside Coe Hall, where the tragedy took place. The bells rang out five times for the five victims at 3:06 p.m.
The five victims are listed below:
Ryanne Mace, age 19, from Carpentersville.
Daniel Parmenter, 20, from Westchester.
Julianna Gehant, 32, from Mendota.
Catalina Garcia, 20, from Cicero.
Gayle Dubowski, 20, from Carol Stream.