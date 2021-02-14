NIU campus honors shooting victims, 13 years later

DEKALB , Ill. (AP/WTVO) – Northern Illinois University is reflecting on the tragic shooting that occurred 13 years ago on Sunday, as part of the ‘Forward, Together Forward‘ program.

The campus will observe a moment of reflection to remember the lives of five students outside Coe Hall, where the tragedy took place. The bells rang out five times for the five victims at 3:06 p.m.

We remember Catalina Garcia, Daniel Parmenter, Gayle Dubowski, Julianna Gehant and Ryanne Mace. pic.twitter.com/aUGiWzIXnt — City of DeKalb, IL (@cityofdekalb_IL) February 14, 2021

The five victims are listed below:

Ryanne Mace, age 19, from Carpentersville.

Daniel Parmenter, 20, from Westchester.

Julianna Gehant, 32, from Mendota.

Catalina Garcia, 20, from Cicero.

Gayle Dubowski, 20, from Carol Stream.