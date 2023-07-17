BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — It may be summer, but the Belvidere School District is already thinking ahead to winter as board members are expected to consider a new way of handling snow days.

The goal of the new proposal is to allow students to learn at home during school cancelations, and avoiding extra days at the end of the school year.

“Depending on the nature of the emergency day, our timing, the ability to make the call the night before, I think those factors are all going to come into play in deciding if it’s going to be a traditional snow day or if it would be a remote or e-learning day for our students,” said Belvidere District 100 Superintendent Dr. Cassandra Schug.

According to the proposed plan, the first announced snow day of the year would result in canceled classes. However, remote learning would be used for subsequent weather events.

“I think remote snow days are a great idea,” said parent Kristen Kascub. “I think the kids have a lot of things that they can do at home, as long as they have their internet and their devices, and then they can still enhance their learning. I think it’s a good way to make sure everybody stays safe in the weather. I hate driving in the snow. So for me, I would be relieved.”

The school district says it has plans in place to assist families with the necessary resources to learn from home.

“We would be sending home Chromebooks with our students that needed Chromebooks or access. We have some district Wi-Fi hotspots that would be available to families and we also would have the option of completing work via packets or written information for those students and families that might not have reliable access, and might not really be able to use a hotspot,” Schug said.

If the vote does go through, there will be a survey given at the beginning of the school year to determine which households have unreliable Wi-Fi.