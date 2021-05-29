No one hurt after 20 passengers stuck on roller coaster in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (WTVO) — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to Six Flags Fiesta Texas after passengers got stuck on a roller coaster.

According to ABC affiliate KENS 5, 20 park visitors were stuck on the Poltergeist coaster. No one was reported to be injured. The group was reportedly stuck on the ride for a few hours.

By 3:15 p.m., all the passengers had been safely rescued.

Fiesta Texas park officials told KENS 5:

“At approximately 11:54 AM, the Poltergeist coaster stopped in the middle of a ride cycle. Our first priority is the safety of our guests. Twenty guests are currently secured in an upright position with water available. We are actively working with the San Antonio Fire Department to safely escort each guest from the ride. There are no reports of any injuries.”