No one hurt after ‘freak’ accident in Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials are investigating an unusual-looking accident in Winnebago County.

The Rockton, Shirland, and Durand Fire Departments responded to a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning around 9:00 a.m.

The accident happened near the intersection of Freeport and Meridian Roads in Rockton Township.

Although initial reports to crews said several subjects could be possibly trapped, officials on scene learned no one was hurt and everyone made it safely out of their vehicles.





via Rockton Fire Protection District



Illinois State Police and Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene.

The incident is under investigation.