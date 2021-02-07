No one hurt, Beloit home destroyed in devastating fire

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, several crews were called to E. Valley Road in Beloit for a report of an attached garage on fire.

Firefighters found a two car garage completely engulfed with flames extending into the home. Officials say that all residents were able to get out safely.

Town of Turtle, South Beloit, Orfordville, and Brodhead crews assisted at the scene. Crews were monitoring the scene until 9:30 p.m.

The house, garage, and vehicles are all considered a total loss. Officials estimated the damage at $200,000.

No firefighters, residents, or pets suffered any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.