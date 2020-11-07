No one hurt, dog saved from Cherry Valley house fire

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Cherry Valley crews were called to the 7400 block of Renfro Road in Cherry Valley for a structure fire.

Cherry Valley Fire Chief Joe Corl says everyone made it out of the house, except a family dog. After battling the flames, firefighters were able to rescue the dog.

No one was injured.

Belvidere and North Park fire crews also assisted with putting the fire out.

