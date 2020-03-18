No visitors allowed at Rochelle Community Hosptial

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Rochelle Community Hospital is tightening restrictions on who can and cant’ visit in the midst of the coronvirus outbreak.

The only patients who are allowed to have visitors are minors or those in hospice care.

No one under 18 is allowed to visit a patient, and each patient is allowed only one visitor. For minors, that visitor must be a parent or guardian.

People who are have the Power of Attorney for patients are allowed in rooms.

The hospital is also asking people to only use main and emergency entrances.

Officials are asking patients to reschedule non-emergency appointments.

Patients wishing to reschedule Diabetes Management appointments should call 815-561-0009. Everyone else should call their provider directly.

The cafeteria, business office, gift shop and Healthworks Fitness Center are closed to the public.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

